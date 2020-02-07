Last One Piece 'Hungry Days' Ad Shows Battle of Marineford as Cavalry Battle

It's a bittersweet day on Friday for fans of Cup Noodles' "Hungry Days" animated ad campaign, as the company posted the fourth and final video in the campaign's One Piece collaboration series. The ads put a high school youth story spin on the familiar Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece , but the last video is far from the previous three nostalgia-flavored videos. Instead, it portrays the manga's famous Battle of Marineford as a massive, hot-blooded cavalry battle as seen in anime sports episodes.

Watch for portrayals of the battles between Ace and Akainu, Whitebeard and Aokiji, Marco and Kizaru, and Whitebeard and Blackbeard.

If you want to rewatch the previous ads over the past year, here's the ones for Zoro, Nami, and Vivi.

Like the previous ads, manga artist Eisaku Kubonouchi ( Chocolat , Carole & Tuesday ) redesigned Eiichiro Oda 's iconic characters. Kubonouchi also redesigned Studio Ghibli 's Kiki, the titular Heidi, Girl of the Alps , and Sazae-san in previous Cup Noodle ads. The ad's music is provided by the band BUMP OF CHICKEN , and the production studio is SHAFT .

In 2017, Cup Noodle launched its "Hungry Days" ad campaign, a series of commercials that starred famous anime characters at the precipice of their youth to invoke a specific, nostalgic feeling. The previous "Hungry Days" campaign concluded with a romantic confession against an apocalyptic backdrop.