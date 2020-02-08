Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Exhibit Opens in Shinjuku Marui Annex

Shop, key art exhibit runs from January 31 to February 18

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku opened a key art exhibit in the Shinjuku Marui Annex from January 31 to February 18. The exhibit includes artwork from the manga, reproduced key frames and setting materials for the anime, and shots and costumes from the live-action film.

Various goods, including reproduced artwork signed by series creator Fujita, will be sold at the exhibit. Customers who spend over 3,000 yen on goods will be entered into a draw to win original merchandise. The potential prizes to win are as follows:

A shikishi with an original illustration by Fujita (1 winner)

B2-size poster for live-action film (5 winners)

Not-for-sale press sheet for live-action film (10 winners)

Not-for-sale clear pouch for live-action film (10 winners)

Postcard set (15 winners)

Random postcard (1 winner)

Fujita launched the manga on the image sharing website pixiv in 2014. In November 2015, the manga moved to Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine. The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in April 2018. The live-action film adaptation will open in Japan on Friday.

The manga's story centers on the awkward romantic comedy between Narumi, a female office worker who hides her fujoshi lifestyle, and Hirotaka, a handsome and capable company man who is secretly a game otaku .

Photos by Kim Morrissy

Source: Marui Group