Sanrio Unveils Cute Designs For Digimon Collab

Sanrio unveiled the designs for its upcoming collaboration goods with the Digimon franchise at the Sanrio Expo 2020 event on Friday. Agumon, Gabumon, Piyomon, Tentomon, Palmon, Gomamon, Patamon, Tailmon, and their respective Digi Destined partners all received a unique design that will be printed on goods to go on sale later this month.

A second set of designs was also produced showing each Digimon combined with a Sanrio character for extra cuteness. The crossovers are as follows:

Hello Kitty and Agumon

and Agumon Pompompurin and Gabumon

My Melody and Piyomon

Goropikadon and Tentomon

Usahana and Palmon

Hangyodon and Gomamon

Cinnamoroll and Patamon

Kuromi and Tailmon

The goods will be sold at " Sanrio Character Goods x Digimon Adventure PremiumShop" stores at Osaka's Abeno Q's Mall from February 21, and Tokyo's THE AKIHABARA CONTAiNER from February 28. A selection of the goods will be sold through the collaboration's online storefront from February 21.

The collaboration commemorates the release of the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna film in Japan on February 21.

Source: Comic Natalie