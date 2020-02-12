Anime Tourism Association to Hold 'International Correspondent' Experience at AnimeJapan 2020

Participants to gain press privileges at AnimeJapan, opportunity to interview people in anime industry

The Anime Tourism Association will hold an "international correspondent" experience at its booth at AnimeJapan 2020 on March 21 and 22. Overseas anime fans who participate in the program will gain press privileges at AnimeJapan 2020 and will have the opportunity to interview people directly involved in the anime industry. They will also be able to participate in a meet and greet with other overseas fans, among other privileges.

An English interpreter will be available at the events, and support can be provided for speakers of other non-Japanese languages.

There will be 120 spots available, and the winners will be determined through lottery. Applications can be filed through the Cool Japan Travel website. There will be three rounds of lottery entry: the first period is from February 7 to 16, the second is from February 17 to 23, and the third is from February 24 to March 1. Winners will be given details on payment details and how to apply for the program. The cost of the program will be 8,900 yen (approximately US$81). Accommodation and travel expenses are not included in the plan.

Applicants will be expected to post about their experience on social media. They must be living outside of Japan and possess a valid passport and tourist visa (if from a country or region where it is required). They must also be older than 18 and willing to answer survey questions relating to the AnimeJapan 2020. Filling out the survey will earn participants a clear file. During the experience they will also obtain a coupon worth 1,000 yen that can be used to purchase goods at the Anime Tourism Association booth.

Participants will receive a certificate of appreciation for "mission complete as a foreign correspondent." They will also have access to a special waiting room on the first day and have priority entrance to AnimeJapan through the press reception.

The Anime Tourism Association was founded in 2016 as a partnership between Kadokawa and various tourism and travel companies. Their aim is to attract tourists, from Japan as well as foreign countries, and bolster regional revitalization projects throughout Japan. They revealed their 2020 list of noteworthy anime pilgrimage sites in October last year.

Sources: Press release, correspondence