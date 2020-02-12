Naoki Urasawa Draws Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho, Congratulates Him for Oscars Win

Award-winning manga creator Naoki Urasawa ( Yawara! , Master Keaton , 20th Century Boys , Pluto ) posted an illustration of film director Bong Joon-Ho on Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate him for his Oscar win. The film Parasite won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Urasawa wrote his congratulations in both English and Japanese. His tweet was met with delight by fans around the world, a number of whom expressed their wishes that the two acclaimed artists can one day collaborate.

Parasite is a South Korean dark comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won. It was released in South Korea on May 30 and in the United States on October 11.