Love Live! School Idol Festival Developer KLab to Create Kumamon Game
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Smartphone game developer KLab (Love Live! School Idol Festival, Bleach: Brave Souls, Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a global license agreement to develop a game based on the Kumamoto Prefecture mascot character Kumamon. KLab signed the deal with Kumamoto Prefecture ADK Emotions Inc.
Kumamon is a mascot character for Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan born in March 2010. He was appointed by the governor of Kumamoto Prefecture to serve as the Sales Manager and Happiness Manager of Kumamoto Prefecture. The character's simple but cute design attracted contracts for everything from personal hygiene products to toys and food packaging. The character quickly became a billion yen celebrity with the most humble beginnings. The character was the result of a six-man team that quickly grew 29.3 billion yen (US$263.9 million) in sales of Kumamon products in 2012.
The character has collaborated with the live-action Rurouni Kenshin films, the Yowamushi Pedal and Evangelion anime series, and met actor Keanu Reeves. He has become the face of disaster relief for Kumamoto after the area suffered damaging earthquakes in 2016.
