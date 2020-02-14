Love Live! School Idol Festival Developer KLab to Create Kumamon Game

Smartphone game developer KLab ( Love Live! School Idol Festival, Bleach: Brave Souls, Captain Tsubasa : Dream Team ) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a global license agreement to develop a game based on the Kumamoto Prefecture mascot character Kumamon. KLab signed the deal with Kumamoto Prefecture ADK Emotions Inc.

Kumamon is a mascot character for Kumamoto Prefecture , Japan born in March 2010. He was appointed by the governor of Kumamoto Prefecture to serve as the Sales Manager and Happiness Manager of Kumamoto Prefecture . The character's simple but cute design attracted contracts for everything from personal hygiene products to toys and food packaging. The character quickly became a billion yen celebrity with the most humble beginnings. The character was the result of a six-man team that quickly grew 29.3 billion yen (US$263.9 million) in sales of Kumamon products in 2012.

The character has collaborated with the live-action Rurouni Kenshin films, the Yowamushi Pedal and Evangelion anime series, and met actor Keanu Reeves . He has become the face of disaster relief for Kumamoto after the area suffered damaging earthquakes in 2016.

