Interest
Car Dealer Puts Kemono Friends Car Up For Sale
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Car dealer D-zone, which is based in Fujieda city in the Shizuoka prefecture, posted a notice on its website last Tuesday that it is putting up a Kemono Friends-themed car for sale. The dealer also posted a notice on Twitter last Thursday, announced that they had acquired the rights to sell the car and that any interested buyers should contact them directly.
The car in question has been featured at various events, such as Niconico Chokaigi 2018.
Nexon's original Kemono Friends app game launched in early 2016 and ended service in December of that year — before the Kemono Friends anime even aired. The 12-episode television anime then premiered in January 2017. Kemono Friends 2, the 12-episode television anime's second season, premiered in Japan on January 7 2019. The Kemono Friends 3 project is both a smartphone game and an arcade game. The smartphone game launched on September 24.
[Via Otakomu]