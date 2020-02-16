Lelouch Orders You Where to Go in Maplus Navigation App

Lelouch vi Britannia is used to giving out orders and telling people where to go. Now, thanks to a collaboration between Code Geass and the Maplus nagivation app, Lelouch can instruct you on where to go whenever you need directions.

The Code Geass voice pack for the Maplus app will include lines from Lelouch in both his regular and Zero persona. The lines are voiced by Jun Fukuyama . Some sample lines are translated below:

Lelouch: "You're going out now? It can't be helped. I'll accompany you. Don't be late."

"...Let me rest for a bit... I'm not the physical type like Suzaku."

Zero: "Fire the Slash Harken at 3 o'clock, 45 kilometers from the operation starting point."

"C.C., create a diversion with the Gawain. Proceed as ordered!"

Maplus posted a video on Twitter showing a sample of the voice pack:

Further information regarding the collaboration will be announced at a later date.

The Maplus app for iOS and Android is free from the Japanese app store and Google Play store, with in-app purchases. The app has collaborated with a number of other anime properties, including Psycho-Pass , A Certain Scientific Railgun T , When They Cry - Higurashi , and Natsume's Book of Friends .

The Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion TV anime first aired in Japan in October 2006. A second season, called Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 premiered in April 2008. Director Goro Taniguchi and many of the key staff members returned for the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection movie , which opened in Japan in February 2019.

Source: Press release