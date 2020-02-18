LaLaport Numazu Removes 'Sexualizing' Panel of Love Live! Sunshine!!'s Chika

Collaboration image with Nishiura oranges attracted criticism due to Chika's skirt revealing outline of her crotch

The LaLaport Numazu shopping center's official website posted a notice on Monday that a panel depicting the Love Live! Sunshine!! character Chika Takami has been removed as of Sunday due to "various circumstances." The notice apologized to fans who had been looking forward to seeing the character on display.

Last Wednesday, the Love Live! series official Twitter account announced that Chika was appointed the ambassador of Nishiura oranges, a specialty food item of the Numazu region where the story of Love Live! Sunshine!! is set. The title was proposed by JA Nansun, an agricultural cooperative based in Numazu. The promotion began on February 12 and was originally slated to continue until an unspecified date.

The Twitter account posted an original illustration of Chika holding an orange. A number of replies to the tweet have criticized the drawing for revealing the outline of Chika's crotch.

The illustration drew criticism from actress and model Miho Fuji. In a tweet that has accumulated over 2,600 retweets at the time of this writing, she posted a video "correcting" the drawing of the skirt.

The debate has sparked comparisons to Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! 's first collaboration poster with Red Cross Japan in October last year, which drew criticism on social media due to Uzaki's busty character design. In 2015, a sightseeing association in Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture changed a promotional poster depicting a No-Rin character in a sensual pose after receiving complaints that it was inappropriate.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote. The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow opened on January 4, 2019.

[Via Unseen Japan (Jay Allen), Sankaku Complex (Rift)]