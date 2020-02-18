Real Estate App Will Help Find Your Perfect Reincarnated as a Slime Home

Rimuru has undergone multiple transformations since he was first reincarnated as a slime. His next task (after survival) was rebuilding the goblin village. You could say Rimuru knows a thing or two about property values.

The leader of the goblin village has teamed up with the Japanese real estate app SUUMO. According to the collaboration's story, SUUMO's mascot enters the world of Tempest and combines with Rimuru, granting him a new skill [Find Property!].

The app is currently hosting a quiz that lets users answer questions from the Great Sage to find out which That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime character's room suits them best.

The app also has a bonus chapter of Veldora's Slime Observation Journal , the side stories included at the end of the print novels. The app's chapter shows Veldora attempting to find a solution to her housing situation when she finds herself living with a temperamental Ifrit.

The television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Kawakami launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in 2015. Kodansha Comics is releasing the series in English. The anime will have a second season in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream the series as it airs in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie