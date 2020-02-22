Fate/Stay Night Teams Up With Kobe Tourism Bureau

1st visual shows Saber standing near Kobe's iconic red bridge

Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy, will be collaborating with the Kobe Tourism Bureau. The fictional city of Fuyuki is inspired by several landmarks in Kobe.

The anime launched a collaboration website on Friday. The first released visual shows Saber standing near the Kobe Ohashi, the iconic red bridge that connects the mainland to Port Island. The bridge is featured heavily in the Fate/stay night visual novel and anime series.

An image of Rin Tohsaka at the Kazamidori no Yakata (Weathercock House), a famous historical house in Kobe, will be released at a later date. An image of Sakura Matou at the Uroko no Ie (House of Scales) will also be released. Both areas were referenced in Fate/stay night .

From March 20 to 22, the series is also collaborating with the Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Main Store in Tokyo. The first visual shows Sakura and Rin shopping, and more illustrations will be revealed on March 4 and March 18. The store will sell limited-time goods using the collaboration art.

Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song will open in Japan on March 28.

