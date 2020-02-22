Shirobako Promotes Real-Life Anime Industry Job Fairs

'Waku Work 2021', 'Waku Work 2021: Creative Jobs' job fairs to be held on March 3, 4

The upcoming Shirobako film has announced that it is collaborating with the real-life anime industry job fairs "Waku Work 2021" and "Waku Work 2021: Creative Jobs," which will be held on March 3 and 4 respectively. The film has released a key visual for the collaboration showing characters Aoi Miyamori and Ema Yasuhara.

The events will be held at the Ota City Industrial Plaza PiO in Tokyo. Life-sized panels of Aoi and Ema, as depicted in the above visual, will be displayed at the venue on both days. Clear files will also be distributed as novelty goods to participants of the events. The theme of this year's fairs will be "working in the anime industry."

The Shirobako film ( Gekijō-ban Shirobako ) will open in Japan on February 29. The film's story is set four years after the events of the original Shirobako TV anime. The 24-episode anime premiered in October 2014.

The original Shirobako television anime focuses primarily on Aoi Miyamori, a production assistant at a fictional anime studio called Musashino Animations. The story follows the daily office life and problems that arise in an animation studio, and the workflow in making an anime. Parallel to that, the show also focuses on Miyamori's friends, who all work or are aiming to work in the anime industry: a key animator, a CG animator, an aspiring voice actress, and a scriptwriter.

Source: Anime! Anime! Biz