Aikatsu Franchise Reports 10% Increase in Quarterly Sales After Aikatsu on Parade! Debut

Bandai Namco Holdings revealed in its sales data for the third quarter of 2020 that the Aikatsu! franchise 's sales from October to December 2019 were 900 million yen (approximately US$8.1 million), a roughly 10% increase from sales during the same period in 2018.

The numbers correspond with the premiere of the Aikatsu on Parade! television anime on October 5 last year. The anime brought together characters from the previous Aikatsu! anime series.

The Aikatsu! franchise began with the original arcade card game in October 2012. The game inspired a television anime that ran from 2012 to 2016, and three anime films. According to data collected by Anime Recorder, the franchise made its highest quarterly earnings between October to December 2013, grossing over 6 billion yen. The data indicates that the franchise 's earnings have been in long-term decline since 2014; sales have not capped a billion yen per quarter since July-September 2017 period.

Source: Anime Recorder via Otakomu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.