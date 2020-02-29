Bandai Namco Amusement's 'Mazaria' VR Center Adds Limited-Time Evangelion VR Attraction

Attraction to run from March 6 to May 10

Bandai Namco Amusement announced on February 20 that it will open a limited-time Evangelion VR attraction in its Mazaria entertainment space in Ikebukuro from March 6 to May 10. The concept of the attraction involves the true pilots of the Evas going missing, while the visitor has to pilot an Eva and battle the Angels in their stead.

Besides the VR attraction itself, there will also be three spots where you can take a personality quiz to determine your compatibility with the different pilots. When you've done each of the three quizzes, you'll get a "provisional Eva pilot ID card."

During the collaboration period, the VR amusement park will also run a stamp rally. Collecting all the stamps will get you a discount on the Mazaria passport. Original goods and Eva -themed food and drinks will also be sold at the center. There are also plans to bring the attraction to five other venues,

Bandai Namco Amusement has opened a special website counting down until the "operation release."

It costs 800 yen (US$7) for an adult entry ticket, with the attractions purchased separately, or 4,500 yen (US$41) for a passport ticket that lets you play as many games as you want in the center, excepting the Dragon Quest VR and the Athletic VR Pac-Man Challenge. English guides are available on the website and at the venue, and some attractions have English subtitles.

Source: Bandai Namco Amusement via Nijimen