Interest
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken's Masaaki Yuasa Shares His Favorite Films
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Acclaimed director Masaaki Yuasa shared his list of favorite films on Twitter on Wednesday. The Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! director first shared his favorite 11 films but not one to be constrained by a meme's prompt, he went on to add an additional dozens more. If you're looking for a movie to watch, here's just some of his endorsed picks.
Masaaki Yuasa's Favorite 11 Films
- The World According to Garp
- The French Connection
- The Crying Game
- Carrie
- The Little Shop of Horrors
- ET
- Jaws
- The Thing
- Gloria
- Singin' in the Rain
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
Masaaki Yuasa's Favorite Films He Couldn't Fit in the Top 11 List
- Executive Decision
- Dave
- The Godfather
- Dressed to Kill
- Blow Out
- Local Hero
- My Mother's Castle
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Hudsucker Proxy
- Romeo + Juliet
- Baby Driver
- Ben
- Willard
- Deep Red
- Scream
- Gattaca
Masaaki Yuasa's Favorite Films...Continued
- West Side Story
- Explorers
- Drunken Master
- Police Story 2
- Armour of God
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Planet of the Apes
- Blade Runner
- It's a Wonderful Life
- True Lies
- The Exorcist
- Gravity
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape
- Backdraft
- Passengers
- Pulp Fiction
- Desperado
- The Mighty
Masaaki Yuasa's List of Films That Are Important (But He Forgot)
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Face/Off
- The Poseidon Adventure
- Enemy of the State
- 48 Hrs.
- The Blues Brothers
- Jurassic Park
- Girlfight
- The Full Monty
- Batman Returns
- Beetlejuice
- Die Hard
- Fright Night
- Seven
- Chaplin
- Lloyd
...And More
- Fargo
- No Country for Old Men
- The City of Lost Children
- T-34
- The Hidden
- The Sixth Sense
- The Dead Zone
- Emmanuelle
- Equilibrium
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- The Abyss
- Let the Right One In
- Bound
Yuasa's list doesn't end there. The man is a true cinephile.
Source: Masaaki Yuasa's Twitter