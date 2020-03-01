Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken's Masaaki Yuasa Shares His Favorite Films

Acclaimed director Masaaki Yuasa shared his list of favorite films on Twitter on Wednesday. The Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! director first shared his favorite 11 films but not one to be constrained by a meme's prompt, he went on to add an additional dozens more. If you're looking for a movie to watch, here's just some of his endorsed picks.

Masaaki Yuasa 's Favorite 11 Films

The World According to Garp

The French Connection

The Crying Game

Carrie

The Little Shop of Horrors

ET

Jaws

The Thing

Gloria

Singin' in the Rain

2001: A Space Odyssey

Masaaki Yuasa 's Favorite Films He Couldn't Fit in the Top 11 List

Executive Decision

Dave

The Godfather

Dressed to Kill

Blow Out

Local Hero

My Mother's Castle

The Shawshank Redemption

The Hudsucker Proxy

Romeo + Juliet

Baby Driver

Ben

Willard

Deep Red

Scream

Gattaca

Masaaki Yuasa 's Favorite Films...Continued

West Side Story

Explorers

Drunken Master

Police Story 2

Armour of God

Little Miss Sunshine

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Planet of the Apes

Blade Runner

It's a Wonderful Life

True Lies

The Exorcist

Gravity

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Backdraft

Passengers

Pulp Fiction

Desperado

The Mighty

Masaaki Yuasa 's List of Films That Are Important (But He Forgot)

The Bourne Ultimatum

Face/Off

The Poseidon Adventure

Enemy of the State

48 Hrs.

The Blues Brothers

Jurassic Park

Girlfight

The Full Monty

Batman Returns

Beetlejuice

Die Hard

Fright Night

Seven

Chaplin

Lloyd

...And More

Fargo

No Country for Old Men

The City of Lost Children

T-34

The Hidden

The Sixth Sense

The Dead Zone

Emmanuelle

Equilibrium

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The Abyss

Let the Right One In

Bound

Yuasa's list doesn't end there. The man is a true cinephile.