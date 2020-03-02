Namaiki Zakari. Tops Hakusensha e-Book 2019 Sales Rankings

Japanese publisher Hakusensha announced on Thursday that it awarded Miyuki Mitsubachi 's Namaiki Zakari. manga with the first prize in its Denshi Shoseki Taishō (e-Book Award). The award goes to the best-selling digital Hakusensha manga from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Mitsubachi commented on the manga's win: "It is an honor to receive this award consecutively from last year. Once again, it came home to me how my works are reaching so many readers through the form of e-books. Many thanks to all my readers and to those who helped share my work."

The nine other best-selling digital manga, which received an Excellence Award, include (in no particular order):

Miyuki Mitsubachi launched the Namaiki Zakari. manga in the Hana to Yume magazine in 2013. The story follows Yuki Machida, who is the manager of the school's basketball team. She has unrequited feelings for the basketball team's captain, Kido, but a junior member of the club, Sho Naruse, declares his love for her.

In 2015, Yona of the Dawn won the Denshi Shoseki Taishō.

Source: Hakusensha via Nijimen