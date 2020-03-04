TAAF Announces Results of Favorite Noitamina Anime Poll

In light of the cancellation of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) 2020 event to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, organizers announced the results of the Noitamina 15th anniversary poll. Fans could vote for their favorite anime from the Fuji TV block by five-year segments. The winners would have screened at TAAF.

Favorite Noitamina Show (2005-2009)

The series is a spin-off of Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales and follows a nameless medicine seller as he faces down spirits and uncovers the truth behind the spiritual entities' appearances. A manga version by Yaeko Ninagawa ended in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon last year.

The original Mononoke anime is streaming on Crunchyroll and other streaming services. New Video Group released the series on DVD in North America in 2015.

Favorite Noitamina Show (2010-2014)

The dystopian sci-fi crime series has remained popular since its debut in 2012. Characters Akane Tsunemori, Shinya Kogami, Shōgo Makishima all won fan polls in Noitamina 's 10th anniversary fan vote. The series spawned a franchise that includes the original 22-episode series, a 11-episode sequel series, the Psycho-Pass movie in 2015, the Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System film trilogy, the Psycho-Pass 3 anime series, and the upcoming Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector film.

Favorite Noitamina Show (2015-2019)

The gritty drama adapted Akimi Yoshida 's Banana Fish manga . The anime updated the original story's 1980s setting and followed the beautiful and deadly Ash Lynx in New York City. Under the control of a crime lord, the 17-year-old sets out to break away from the chains that hold him. He encounters Japanese photographer Eiji Okamura in a fated meeting that will change them both forever.

Banana Fish was one of the top-selling anime for the first half of 2019. Amazon Prime streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Organizers announced the results of TAAF's separate fan vote last month. The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film won the Anime Fan Award based on online votes. Demon Slayer won the bulk of animation professionals' votes as the Anime of the Year beside Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You film. Demon Slayer creator Koyoharu Gotouge took home the Original Work award and Akira Matsushima received the Animator Award for his work the series. Shinkai received the Director Award for Weathering With You .

Late art director Mikiko Watanabe , whose work was featured in many Kyoto Animation works like Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll and Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day , before her death in last year's horrific arson attack, was honored with the Background Art Award.

Acclaimed composer Yuki Kajiura ( Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld ) won the Sound and Performance Award.

