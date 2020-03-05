Interest
Drag Queen Aquaria Slays as Shinji at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria brought her otaku spirit to her final performance of the RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo on Monday. The drag queen brought her most bedazzled version of Neon Genesis Evangelion's Shinji Ikari to the stage.

Twitter user @wararama shared some of Aquaria's performance in the costume.


"Aquaria's Shinji-kun is beyond supreme. werq"

When she wasn't busy slaying angels, Aquaria hit up some sight-seeing spots around Tokyo, including Pokémon Center Shibuya, and showing off her Pikachu gear.

Aquaria's isn't the only nerdy drag queen to grace RuPaul's stage. The latest season features Anime Queen Rock M. Sakura, who, like her name suggests, is a Card Captor Sakura fanatic. Season 8 contestant Kim Chi described herself as "a live action anime character."

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

Interest homepage / archives