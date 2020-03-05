Drag Queen Aquaria Slays as Shinji at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo

RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria brought her otaku spirit to her final performance of the RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo on Monday. The drag queen brought her most bedazzled version of Neon Genesis Evangelion 's Shinji Ikari to the stage.

Twitter user @wararama shared some of Aquaria's performance in the costume.

When she wasn't busy slaying angels, Aquaria hit up some sight-seeing spots around Tokyo, including Pokémon Center Shibuya, and showing off her Pikachu gear.