Beastman Romance Visual Novel Smartphone Game Makes Its Debut

'Kemono no Jūsha to Ōji no Hanayome' released for iOS, Android in Japan on February 19

The romance-themed visual novel smartphone game called "Kemono no Jūsha to Ōji no Hanayome" (The beast's followers and the prince's bride) released for iOS and Android devices in Japan on February 19. Months before its official release, the game was making headlines for its... distinctive male characters. The game features (among other things) a cat man, an eagle man, and an iguana man, all of whom vie for the player's heart.

The game is free to play with in-app purchases. Story segments can be read for free twice per day, and the endings will change depending on the player's decisions. The main characters are the iguana man Lezard, the eagle man Arendt, and the cat man M.A.O .

Lezard is voiced by Haruki Kiyama ( Kamen Rider Zangetsu, ACCA 13 stage plays), Arendt is voiced by Keisuke Yamauchi ( Reborn! stage play), and M.A.O is voiced by Yūki Torigoe ( Yowamushi Pedal stage play). The game also features a soundtrack and sound effects by T's Music .

[Via Nijimen]