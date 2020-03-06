Hideo Kojima Has Been Diving Into Made in Abyss

'I was confused by the art until I got used to it, but I'm intrigued by the world and the unique setting of the abyss.'

Metal Gear and Death Stranding developer Hideo Kojima has recently been tweeting about his journey with the Made in Abyss series. On Monday, he said that he watched up to episode 3 of the anime series after having it recommended to him by his staff.

"I was confused by the art until I got used to it, but I'm intrigued by the world and the unique setting of the abyss," he wrote. He said that he was eager to dig deeper.

On Thursday, he finished the TV series. He said that he told his staff that while he enjoyed the show, he wasn't as shocked by its content as they were worried about, having experienced greater depths through other novels and films. His staff then urged him to read the manga. He also tweeted this in English, as shown below:

I went up to my staff who recommended Made in Abyss anime) saying “I've watched to Episode13. It wasn't that shocking as everyone thought since I'm gone deeper with novels & films. So it was okay, enjoyed it” then she said “well then you should read the original manga”. Oh yeah? — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 5, 2020

On Friday, Kojima bit the bullet and bought the entire set of manga volumes. Time will tell what he thinks of the manga's later developments.

The acclaimed game developer frequently tweets his opinions on media that he consumes and is a big fan of films.

Akihito Tsukushi launched the Made in Abyss manga on Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma website in 2012. The manga is licensed in English by Seven Seas Entertainment . A 13-episode television anime series premiered in 2017, and a sequel film Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul film opened in Japan on January 17. The franchise is getting a sequel project.