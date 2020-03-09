BL Manhwa Artist Haesin Young Threatens Legal Action Against Manga Piracy Site Mangagogo

A user claiming to be Haesin Young, creator of the BL manhwa Pian Pian , posted a message on the comic's page on manga piracy site Mangagogo last Thursday asking users to stop illegally uploading the manhwa . She spoke of losing her motivation to draw manhwa due to the piracy and threatened legal action against the website. Her full message is below:

Today I am launching Season 2 service of Pian Pian in Korea. I just sent the manuscript. But I got very bad news.

The behavior of the illegal uploader made me feel worst. Can't you consider a writer without money? Do you think you can support me by uploading illegally here? really? I want to ask.

You said you uploaded for people with no money. The result threatens the artist's livelihood. Thanks to you, I became a beggar. The message you left is very funny. Mocked me.

http://bitly.kr/ukRMEOzM

I wrote here in February. And I saw an accusation against me. Many people say that my cartoons are expensive and are not worth living, because they are not fun.

Yes. In your eyes, it may seem that my cartoon is not worth the money. But this cartoon is the result of my effort, without compromise. I just want to be paid for my effort.

Illegal users tell me many reasons. To convince me. Why? Because you do not want to admit that you are a criminal. Do not justify your crime.

If my cartoon isn't worth reading, and it's expensive, don't buy it. It's a very simple matter. My cartoon is not free. Do not deceive me and readers.

Illegal uploader. I lost all the motivation to draw cartoons. This is a great gift to celebrate the start of season 2. Wow! It's amazing

I wanted to solve this by conversation. But the result is terrible. If I talked sincerely, I thought I would deliver. I was so stupid.

Even if it takes time, we will try to punish illegal uploaders and users. I hope you will get paid for theft someday.

This is my last post. You no longer communicate.

(Google translation)