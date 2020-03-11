My Hero Academia Voice Actor Satoru Inoue Reveals He Has a Baby Daughter

My Hero Academia voice actor Satoru Inoue announced on Twitter on March 3 that he's the proud father of a baby girl. Inoue wrote that his daughter was born last spring and will soon celebrate her first birthday. He thanked his fans and he plans to continue working hard as both a dad and an actor.

He also gave a special thank you to those who helped him with childcare for the last year.

Fellow voice actor Mitsuaki Madono ( Bleach , Robot Wars ) congratulated Inoue and commented that he did not know that Inoue was married. Inoue thanked Madono for his support and apologized for not being clear about his marital status, remarking that people often tell him that he does not give off the impression that he is married. He has previously tweeted about his wife.

Inoue starred as the villain Magne in the third season of My Hero Academia . He also had minor roles in Darker than Black , Soul Eater , Skip Beat! , and Shonen Onmyouji .