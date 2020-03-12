Broadcasting Ethics Group Plans to Watch Interspecies Reviewers

The racy fantasy-comedy Interspecies Reviewers has ridden a wave of broadcast cancellations and additions in both Japan abroad. The series follows a group of adventurers reviewing the services of brothels across the land, from vampires to slime girls. But it looks like the reviewers latest quest will put them under review of the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization's (BPO) Youth Committee.

The BPO is a watchdog group focused on Japanese television content. Every month, the BPO publishes submitted viewer opinions and complaints about what's appearing on television. The seven-member Youth Committee held a meeting on February 22 to discuss viewer complaints received from mid-January to mid-February. The discussion included viewers' concerns if children viewed Interspecies Reviewers and "it's not only vulgar and extreme, but it objectifies women." Another viewer found fault in the series' positive depiction of sex shops.

During the committee's discussion, one member was concerned about the show depicting sex work in a positive way.

After reviewing the viewer comments and considering the series' recent television cancellations, the Committee agreed that the members would watch the anime and issue their own comments at the next committee meeting on March 24. They plan to take into consideration that the show does air after midnight.

Source: BPO via Otakomu