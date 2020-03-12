Manga Creator Shigeyuki Fukumitsu Latest Manga Tackles Fatherhood

Manga creator Shigeyuki Fukumitsu made his debut in 1997 with his series Musume Aji in Seirin Kogeisha's Garo magazine. He carved a niche for himself by telling stories about down-on-their-luck protagonists who continue to fight the odds towards something better. In some instances, that protagonist is himself. His semi-autobiographical works include Boku no Shōkibo na Seikatsu (My Small Life), Boku no Shōkibo na Shippai (My Small Mistake), and Tsuma ni Koisuru 66 no Hōhō (66 Ways to Fall in Love with Your Wife) let readers into his life and a view of his personal relationships. His latest story is no exception.

The first volume of Fukumitsu's Tsuma to Boku no Shōukibona Ikuji (My Wife and My Small Childcare) shows Fukumitsu's foray into fatherhood. Fukumitsu and his wife decided to become parents after his manga artist career took off and was able to support his family. After their first son is born, they are saddened to learn that he has hearing loss in both ears. Currently parents of two sons, the manga shows the family of four and their life together.

Fukumitsu's manga is ongoing and currently serialized in Kodansha 's Young Manga Third and on the Comic Days website.

Source: Comic Natalie