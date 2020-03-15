The Adventures of Hutch the Honeybee Sells Limited-Edition Alcohol for Bee Day

The classic children's anime The Adventures of Hutch the Honeybee began selling limited-edition honey liquor cup sake on Sunday to commemorate "Bee Day" on March 8. The item is a collaboration between the anime's production studio Tatsunoko Production and the Liquor Innovation sake company.

The sake is based on liquor created at the Chiba-based brewery Asahi-tsuru, and is made without added alcohol or sugar. Honey made in Chiba is added to the sake to create the honey liquor. It can be purchased through the online retailer Kurand for 990 yen (US$9) apiece.

The Adventures of Hutch the Honeybee first debuted in 1970. It follows the story of Hutch, an orphan bee who was abandoned by his mother, the Queen Honeybee, when wasps invaded her hive. He sets out to find her, and meets many people along the way.

Source: Comic Natalie