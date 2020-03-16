Shield Wielders Collide in Upcoming Shield Hero, BOFURI Collaboration

The two shield-wielding protagonists of The Rising of The Shield Hero and BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. are destined to meet in an upcoming collaboration planned for BOFURI 's smartphone game Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. ~Line Wars!~ . More details about the period and the contents of the collaboration will be announced at a later date.

Both series are based on fantasy light novels, first serialized on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website and published in book form by Kadokawa . BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. is written by Yuumikan with illustrations by Koin , while The Rising of The Shield Hero is written by Aneko Yusagi with illustrations by Seira Minami . The Rising of The Shield Hero 's TV anime adaptation premiered in January last year, and BOFURI 's anime premiered on January 8 this year.

BOFURI 's story centers on Kaede Honjō, who is invited by her friend Risa Shiramine to play a virtual reality MMO game with her. While Kaede doesn't dislike games, what she really, truly dislikes is being in pain. She creates a character named Maple, and decides to put all her points in VIT to minimize pain. As a result, she moves slowly, can't use magic, and even a rabbit can get the best of her. But as it turns out, she acquires a skill known as "Absolute Defense" as a result of her pumping points into VIT, as well as a "Counter Skill" that works against special moves. Now, with her ability to nullify all damage, she goes on adventures.

One Peace Books is releasing The Rising of The Shield Hero novel series and Aiya Kyū's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

The BOFURI tower defense game for iOS and Android devices features 16 characters including Maple and Sally. The game is free to play and includes in-app purchases.

Source: LN-News