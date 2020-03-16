The Irregular at Magic High School Anime Opens Job Listing For Voice Actor Reporters

Successful applicants will participate in voice recording sessions, interview voice actors

The publicity agency Status opened a job listing on Monday for a reporter to write about the voice acting recording sessions for the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Raihōsha-hen ( The irregular at magic high school : Visitor Arc ) anime. The job is scheduled to take place in late April/early May. Successful applicants will write articles about the voice acting recording sessions that will get posted on the anime's official website, and they may get the opportunity to interview the voice actors directly.

The job listing was posted on the job recruitment website Town Work, and is a Tokyo-based job. It is open to anyone eligible to work part-time jobs in Japan, regardless of age, gender, or level of experience. The salary is 30,000 yen (approximately US$281) per day of work, with a maximum of eight hours of work per day. There are two positions open.

The anime will premiere in July. The arc covers volumes 9-11 of Tsutomu Satou 's light novel series. The first TV anime debuted in April 2014, directed by Manabu Ono at Madhouse . Risako Yoshida ( The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars ) is directing the new season at 8-Bit .

Source: Town Work via Otakomu