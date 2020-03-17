Interest
17 Kyoto Animation Works to Stream For Free on Nico Nico Douga Through March
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Titles include The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, K-ON!, Sound! Euphonium
Nico Nico Douga's "N Anime Special" channel will stream 17 Kyoto Animation titles for free in Japan from March 16 to March 31. The titles will be streamed as part of the service's "Spring Vacation Youth Anime Special" promotional event. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya will be available for on-demand streaming for the rest of the month, while the other titles will only be streamed during the scheduled times.
The limited-time titles to be streamed are as follows:
- March 16: K-ON! (episodes 1-12 + 2 special episodes)
- March 17: K-ON!! (episodes 1-14)
- March 18: K-ON!! (episodes 15-24 + 3 special episodes)
- March 19: Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! (episodes 1-12)
- March 20: Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! -Heart Throb- (episodes 1-12)
- March 21: Sound! Euphonium (episodes 1-13)
- March 22: Sound! Euphonium 2 (episodes 1-13)
- March 23: Hyōka (episodes 1-11)
- March 24: Hyōka (episodes 12-22)
- March 25: Air (episodes 1-12)
- March 26: Kanon (episodes 1-12)
- March 27: Kanon (episodes 13-24)
- March 28: Clannad (episodes 1-22 + 2 special episodes)
- March 29: Clannad After Story (episodes 1-22 + 1 special episode + 1 compilation episode)
- March 30: K-ON! (movie), The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya
- March 31: Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions! Take On Me, Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso, Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody
The event marks the first time Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions! Take On Me has been streamed online, and the first time the Sound! Euphonium recap films have been streamed on Nico Nico Douga.
Source: PR Times via SoraNews24 (Casey Baseel)