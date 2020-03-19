Free Comic Book Day 2020 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Diamond Comic Distributors Announced on Thursday that it will postpone its annual Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) event due to concerns of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Diamond plans to move the event from May 2 to this summer.

“The severity and timing of the impact of the COVID-19 virus can't be predicted with any certainty, but the safety of our retailer partners and comic book fans is too important to risk. As always, we appreciate your enthusiasm for and support of the comic industry's best event and look forward to celebrating with you later in the Summer,” said Diamond Founder and CEO, Steve Geppi.

Free Comic Book Day 2020 offers a selection of 47 titles available for free at participating local comic shops across the worldwide. This year's event planned to include the Naruto , Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru , The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess , Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show, The Fox and the Little Tanuki, and Sue and Tai-chan manga.

Diamond will announce additional information soon regarding FCBD non-comic merchandise. Further updates will be shared via the Official Free Comic Book Day website, Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.

Source: Press release