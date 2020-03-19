Stars Align 'Special Collaboration Movie' Dancers Wear 'To Be Continued' Shirts

The Stars Align anime's "special collaboration movie" began streaming on Thursday. The movie brings together the anime's ending theme "Kago no Naka no Bokura wa" (We Inside a Cage) and its singer AIKI from Bless4 and dancer Melochin, who provided the choreography for the ED's dance sequence.

While the dancing is especially impressive, the AIKI and Melochin's shirts are also worth noting. Both dancers wear purple shirts with the phrase "suzuku" (To Be Continued) written in hiragana, a term often included on the last page of a manga chapter or at the end of an episode indicating that the story hasn't ended yet.

The video was shot at Bless4 's studio space for the Stars Align home video release. The video and a making-of video will be included as bonuses on the second home video volume when it's released on April 22.

Stars Align premiered on October 10. Kazuki Akane ( Escaflowne series and film, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled , Birdy the Mighty: Decode , Noein - to your other self ) directed the anime at 8-Bit and is also supervised and wrote the series scripts. The teen adolescence story revolves around the coming of age of boys in a junior high school's soft tennis team, which is on the verge of shutting down.

Akane has promised the continuation of the series in some form, although not necessarily as an anime. The series was originally planned to be 24 episodes long, and the TV anime's ending reflects that structure.

" Stars Align ended its television run with its 12th episode today. But the story has a continuation, and the characters' drama will continue in the future," he wrote on Twitter. "The anime was originally planned to be 24 episodes, and the second cour would have aired after a three-month break. So there is an episode 13 that follows from episode 12.