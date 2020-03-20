Pop Team Epic Creator Draws Official Pokémon LINE Stamps

After referencing Pokémon in the Pop Team Epic anime and manga series (and then being referenced by Pokemon in return), Pop Team Epic creator Bkub Okawa has received the opportunity to draw their own Pokémon-themed LINE stamps. The official set of 40 stamps depicts trainers and Pokémon from Pokémon Red/Blue all the way up to Pokémon Sword/Shield , and can be purchased through LINE's store as of Thursday.

The stamp set can be purchased with 250 yen (US$2), or 100 coins. After purchasing them once, you can input your own text into the blank spaces whenever you went as long as it's within six characters. The captions are in Japanese, so it's probably more fun to use them with a Japanese-speaking partner.

Source: Comic Natalie