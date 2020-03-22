Hook a Magikarp Around Your Neck With Premium Necklace

The Pokémon Company's Magikarp-themed necklaces went on sale in Japan on Tuesday, and wearing one is guaranteed to make you feel like an expert angler. The necklaces capture the iconic fish Pokémon in mid-splash.

In reference to the fact that Magikarp's Pokédex number is 129, the necklaces have a limited run of 129 units. 119 of them are made of silver, costing 12,900 yen (US$120), while 10 units are made of 18-karat gold, and cost 129,000 yen (US$1,204).

The necklaces can be ordered from U-TREASURE's Shinjuku branch or its online shop between March 17 to April. The item is expected to ship in mid-July. The store offers a range of high-end Pokémon-related accessories, including rings and necklaces inspired by Pokémon designs.

Source: Comic Natalie