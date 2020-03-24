Evangelion Drives Ahead with Honda Civic Collaboration

Automobile manufacturer Honda has opened a special website as part of its recent collaboration with the Evangelion brand. The site has a countdown for seven days.

In the meantime, Honda's YouTube channel has released three promo videos, one for each Eva pilot:

The collaboration is promoting the Honda Civic Hatchback car. The campaign has started two hashtags: #シン・アオヤマ作戦 (Shin Aoyama Operation) and #シン・シビック (Shin Civic). It has also released a "Civic x Evangelion " image.

In 2014, the Evangelion franchise collaborated with 7-Eleven to produce an Evangelion car in the image of the Eva-01 unit. The single-issue car was sold for 16 million yen (about US$145,000) through lottery.

Source: Comic Natalie