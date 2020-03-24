Relive My Hero Academia's Amazing School Festival Concert

If just can't get enough of Class 1-A and Jiro's explosive performance of "Hero Too" from last week's episode of My Hero Academia , you can listen to again and again in the anime's official music video. TOHO started streaming the music video on Saturday and it's already racked up over 3 million views.

The video highlights all of 1-A's own heroes, including those that aren't usually in the spotlight. This includes Jiro (aka Earphone Jack) who takes center stage with her guitar to proclaim her own herohood, despite having powers that aren't strength focused.

Her powerful singing voice is provided by Against The Current vocalist Chrissy Costanza . The New York-based band started out on YouTube and previously collaborated with Japanese singer Taka from the band ONE OK ROCK . Taka lent his singing for Against the Current's second EP Gravity . They later signed to the Fueled by Ramen record label, the same as ONE OK ROCK .

Source: Comic Natalie