Interest
Japanese Voice Actors Share Their Appreciation of Animal Crossing: New Horizons
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Animal Crossing: New Horizons released last week, and over a million players around the world have been developing their island. Even Japanese voice actors have been getting in on the fun, with a number of them reporting their progress on Twitter.
Attack on Titan voice actor Yuuki Kaji started his island life on March 19 and has advertised when special events, like a meteor shower, are happening so his friends and colleagues can visit. Voice actor Daiki Yamashita dropped by Kaji's island to take in the sky display.
【梶】北半球ではじめました!!— 梶裕貴@staff (@KAJI_staff) March 19, 2020
こんな素敵な無人島移住プランあったら行きたいなー。。#あつまれどうぶつの森
【梶】今夜は、わが島に流星群がきてますー!— 梶裕貴@staff (@KAJI_staff) March 23, 2020
おいのりを。。#あつまれどうぶつの森
ゆうきち島、流星群すごかった#あつまれどうぶつの森— 山下大輝 Daiki Yamashita (@DaiKing_boy) March 23, 2020
Yamashita is quite the traveler. He's also visited Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE!'s Kōtarō Nishiyama and manga creator Yuta Taneda (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU 4-panel version).
だいきくんと種田先生がめっちゃ監視してくる#どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch#にしやましたねだ pic.twitter.com/eO0spHuWba— 西山宏太朗 (@Koutarotaro) March 22, 2020
#にしやましたねだ #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/RssXXGlTuh— 山下大輝 Daiki Yamashita (@DaiKing_boy) March 22, 2020
#にしやましたねだ #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/FYV8zfwkxY— 種田優太🤡🍌ぼっち党員 (@green_tea_boy) March 22, 2020
西山くんの島に山下くんと遊びにいきました #にしやましたねだ #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/wNAtNs8Ojq— 種田優太🤡🍌ぼっち党員 (@green_tea_boy) March 22, 2020
There are a lot of different activities to enjoy in the game. For instance, would you wear dresses designed by Fire Force and My Hero Academia voice actress Aoi Yūki? Yūki shared a pretty pink dress she made in the game on Monday.
重なるふたつの花!キュアグレース!! pic.twitter.com/0KfYrLox1I— 悠木碧【公式】 (@staff_aoi) March 24, 2020
STARMYU voice actor and singer Arthur Lounsbery is getting busy setting traps for the dangerous (but valuable) tarantulas.
寝る前にマイル旅行や~。って旅に出たはずが、気付いたらタランチュラだらけの島にほうりこまれた。— ランズベリー・アーサー (@Art_C_Lounsbery) March 23, 2020
ワシは生き残ったで。センキュータランチュラアイランド。 #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/6jYLHv4Q96
IDOLiSH7 voice actor Toshiki Masuda is convinced there's some kind of ghost haunting his radio.
ラジオつけたら— 増田俊樹 (@ToshikiMasuda38) March 19, 2020
無音の中、誰かの話し声聞こえて怖くて消した
付け直したら全くそんな使い方できなくなった
なんだったん? pic.twitter.com/Q23KlQqol8
Demon Slayer voice actor Natsuki Hanae is live-streaming his Animal Crossing playthrough on YouTube. If you want to hear him voice all of the islanders, you can watch in the video below.
The game is the first in the series for the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally slated to ship last year, but was delayed to March 20, 2020.
[Via Nijimen]