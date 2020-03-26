COVID-19-Canceled Wedding Recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In these uncertain times of social isolation, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has proven itself to be perfect respite, allowing gamers to get together from miles away. The game has smashed Switch game sales records with 1,880,626 copies sold in Japan its first three days. Japanese voice actors are hanging out, and in the case of one couple, players are using the game as option to make-up for major life events disrupted by the pandemic.

Reddit user ashmush had two major milestones cancelled after calls for social distancing to combat the outbreak: his medical school graduation ceremony and his wedding. Ashmush did successfully graduate, but there was no fanfare. His wedding looked to be heading the same direction until his fiancee and the couple's friends planned a beautiful island ceremony just for them and their closest friends.

The party planners included his and his fiancee's initials in the sand along with an aisle of hearts and flowers galore. A pretty special ceremony, virtual or not.

"This made me so happy, I don't even have the words to describe how much it meant to me," Ashmush wrote.

Source: Reddit