Classic Children's Anime The Adventures of Gamba Gets 45th Anniversary Exhibit in April

"It's a rat year! Make a tail!" reads the delightfully punny English subtitle for The Adventures of Gamba ( Gamba no Bōken )'s 45th anniversary exhibit poster. The classic children's anime will hold the exhibit in the Ikebukuro Marui department store in Tokyo from April 16 to 29.

In addition to displaying production materials from the time, it will also collaboration art by 15 creators. There will also be a goods corner. The exhibit will be held in the 7th floor of the department store and will be free to enter.

The 1975 television anime was inspired by Atsuo Saitō 's original 1972 novel. The late animation legend Osamu Dezaki served as its chief director. In 2015, the story was adapted into a CG animated film under the English title of Air Bound .

