Fate/Grand Order Announces 'Final' Escape Room

Third in series of escape rooms will focus on the Grand Temple of Time

Fate/Grand Order announced in its " Fate/Grand Order Chaldea Broadcaster: Provisional Light Edition" special program on Sunday that it will hold a third escape room starting in July. The escape room is titled "Singularity III FINAL: Escape from the Grand Temple of Time."

Fate/Grand Order 's official YouTube channel posted a video teasing the escape room. The text in the video describes "the final letter of challenge." Sherlock Holmes says, "The one who gave the you of this world the 'Fragment of the Grail'..." James Moriarty says, "The one who is making the puzzle-type Singularities..." before cutting himself off and saying, "Sherlock."

Like the previous two escape rooms, the latest Fate/Grand Order escape room is organized by SCRAP . It will be held in six venues across five cities: the Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo, Zepp Tokyo , Zepp Namba in Osaka, Zepp Nagoya, Zepp Fukuoka, and Zepp Sapporo. It will start in Zepp DiverCity from July 3 to July 5 before moving across the country.

SCRAP 's previous FGO escape game, "Fate/Grand Order Puzzle Singularity I: Escape from the Baker Street" originally ran from May 11, 2018 to August 2, 2018 in six cities across Japan. A second escape room titled "Fate/Grand Order Puzzle Singularity II: Escape from the Pyramid" ran April 26, 2019 to September 3, 2019.

The Grand Temple of Time theme of the third escape room corresponds with the Final Singularity from the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game. The series announced on Saturday that the Final Singularity will get an anime adaptation by the production team of Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia .

ANN's Richard Eisenbeis participated in the original escape room and described his experience.

Source: Anime! Anime!