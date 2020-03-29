Female Manga Artists Launch Women's Lifestyle Manga Anthology

Contributing artists include Kyōko Aiba, Sachi Narashima, Akira Hino, Togame, Rinen Takizawa

LINE Manga launched its "Women's Lifestyle Anthology" on Monday. The weekly online manga anthology features comic essays on various themes such as cosmetics, skincare, and pregnancy.

The first chapter is drawn by Kyōko Aiba ( Toshishita Kareshi ni Semararetemasu ) and tells her story as a manga artist who is around thirty years of age. The manga relays her struggles with making herself look presentable using cosmetics while juggling deadlines and staying up late to draw manga.

Other participating manga artists include Sachi Narashima ( Cosmetic Play Lover ), Akira Hino ( Teikoku no Kangan ), Togame ( Secretly, I've Been Suffering About Being Sexless ), and Rinen Takizawa ( Anata de Fukuramu, Watashi no Peshanko ). The anthology is a work of collaboration between LINE Manga and the web comic magazine Kurofune.

Source: LINE Manga via Nijimen