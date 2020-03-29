Slayers Releases Anime PV for 30th Anniversary Album

Lina Inverse voice actress Megumi Hayashibara is releasing an album on March 25 to celebrate the Slayers light novel 's 30th anniversary. King Amusement Creative released an animated PV for the album which compiles clips from throughout the anime's history. The PV previews the song "two thumbs up!" which was recorded specially for the album.

The album is titled " Slayers MEGUMIXXX" and consists of three disks that compile theme songs from The Slayers animated projects. King Amusement Creative has also posted a video sampling the music tracks. The album will cost 3,000 yen (US$27), and the first printing will come with a special case and a 40-page photo book.

Fujimi Shobo 's Fantasia Bunko label published the original Slayers novel in 1990. The main novel series by Hajime Kanzaka and the 1991 side story novel series Slayers Special have together inspired five television anime series, two original video anime, five anime films, and multiple manga adaptations. The franchise 's other novel series include Slayers Smash. , Slayers Delicious , and Slayers Select .

The 30th anniversary live event originally scheduled for March 29 was cancelled due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

