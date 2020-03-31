Comiket 98 Catalog Briefly Tops Amazon JP Sales Rankings

Following the cancellation of this year's Comic Market ( Comiket 98) dojinshi convention, Gadget News reported that the Comic Market 98 Catalog briefly became the bestselling book on Amazon Japan on Saturday.

Due to the fact that the catalog was already being printed and manufactured when the event's cancellation was decided, the catalog will still go on sale on April 11, and the Comic Market Committee asked people to purchase the catalog to support the event in the future. However, the wristbands used as entry passes for the event will no longer go on sale on the same day, nor the DVD-ROM edition of the catalog originally slated on April 18.

As of Tuesday, the catalog is ranked 7th on Amazon Japan's daily bestseller list.

The event was scheduled to take place at Tokyo Big Sight from May 2 to May 5. The committee already rescheduled the convention three months earlier than usual to accommodate the 2020 Summer Oympics.

The committee noted that it cannot confirm if the Tokyo Big Sight venue will be available this December, or in July and August of 2021, since the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed from this summer. "Plans for Comic Market 99 (Winter 2020) will be announced separately, once the schedule and venue have been confirmed."

Source: Gadget News via Livedoor News, Otakomu