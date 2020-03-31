One Piece Announces Plans to Return to Universal Studios Japan This Summer

Schedule is subject to change; park is closed until April 12 due to COVID-19

The Universal Studios Japan theme park is currently closed until April 12 due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but One Piece is looking ahead to this summer, announcing the return of the One Piece Premier Show and Sanji's Pirate Restaurant to the park's lineup.

One Piece 's official website did, however, note that the schedule is subject to change. The latest information will be available on Universal Studios Japan 's official website, and tickets will only be made available once the schedule has been decided.

The seasonal One Piece attractions are a yearly tradition for Universal Studios Japan ; Sanji's Pirate Restaurant is approaching its 10th anniversary.

Universal Studios Japan expressed plans to host several anime-themed events as part of the "Universal Cool Japan 2020" campaign, although these plans have been disrupted due to the closure of the park since February 29.

Last year's "Universal Cool Japan " attractions featured collaborations with Sailor Moon , Lupin the 3rd , Detective Conan , Godzilla, Attack on Titan , and Neon Genesis Evangelion .