Anime/Manga/Game Industry Celebrates April Fool's Day 2020
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
It's that time of the year again: the cherry blossoms fall, and the April Fool's pranks fly. Japan's anime, manga and video game industries are fun-loving enough to participate in this tradition every year. Compared to previous years, there are fewer April Fool's Day projects. Companies, such as visual novel developer Key, chose to refrain out of consideration for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Azur Lane
BNA: Brand New Animal
Bungo Stray DogsThe alternate reality school setting joke returns for yet another year, this time introducing the Student Council. [Link]
Healin' Good PrecureThe anime's official website let visitors "spot the differences" hidden throughout the site. [Link]
Is the order a rabbit?
Laid-Back CampThe anime's official Twitter account advertises the "Akio Camp" series on YouTube centering entirely on voice actor Akio Ohtsuka. (Ohtsuka narrates the actual Laid-Back Camp series.) Each "Akio Camp" episode ends with a teaser for a different "Aki Camp" (愛生キャン△) show centering around fellow cast member Aki Toyosaki. [Link]
Love Live!
The idols fight on in a desolate world... [Link]
Magia RecordThe magical girls formed an idol group. Animator Mari Tsukiura designed the original art with supervision by character designer Junichirō Taniguchi. The group's debut song is "Kanae Chao" (Grant It.) [Link]
Princess Connect! Re:Dive
The new key visual says "Battle of Landsol: Giant Shadow Revival." [Link]
Princess PrincipalThe series takes the Girls und Panzer approach in this so-called key visual for Princess Principal: Crown Handler. [Link]
Rent-A-GirlfriendThe anime's official website switched the main heroine to Ruka Sarashina. The entire website was rewritten from her perspective and there's a limited version of the "Kanokari Call" service. [Link]
Shonen Jump+The online manga site was taken over by Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, including a new one-shot of Death Note drawn by Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo creator Yoshio Sawai. [Link]
Street Fighter VThe Street Fighter V characters now star in a cat-themed puzzle game.
Tales of
The Tales of the Rays team presents the Tales of VS. 2 fighting game, coming to Android and iOS ... on December 15, 1995 (the launch date of Tales of Phantasia, the very first Tales of game). [Via Hachima Kikō]
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!Uzaki really wants to hang out today, so she's taken over the official website. [Link]
YuruyuriThe girls are reincarnated into another world. [Link]