Interest
Anime/Manga/Game Industry Celebrates April Fool's Day 2020

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

It's that time of the year again: the cherry blossoms fall, and the April Fool's pranks fly. Japan's anime, manga and video game industries are fun-loving enough to participate in this tradition every year. Compared to previous years, there are fewer April Fool's Day projects. Companies, such as visual novel developer Key, chose to refrain out of consideration for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Azur Lane

The strategy game is reimagined as school romance. [Link]

BNA: Brand New Animal

The "new visual" shows a much more SD version of Michiru. [Link]

Bungo Stray Dogs

The alternate reality school setting joke returns for yet another year, this time introducing the Student Council. [Link]

Healin' Good Precure

The anime's official website let visitors "spot the differences" hidden throughout the site. [Link]

Is the order a rabbit?

Instead of introducing a new April Fool's Day project, the staff are planning a CD release.

Laid-Back Camp

The anime's official Twitter account advertises the "Akio Camp" series on YouTube centering entirely on voice actor Akio Ohtsuka. (Ohtsuka narrates the actual Laid-Back Camp series.) Each "Akio Camp" episode ends with a teaser for a different "Aki Camp" (愛生キャン△) show centering around fellow cast member Aki Toyosaki. [Link]

Love Live!


The idols fight on in a desolate world... [Link]

Magia Record

The magical girls formed an idol group. Animator Mari Tsukiura designed the original art with supervision by character designer Junichirō Taniguchi. The group's debut song is "Kanae Chao" (Grant It.) [Link]

Princess Connect! Re:Dive


The new key visual says "Battle of Landsol: Giant Shadow Revival." [Link]

Princess Principal

The series takes the Girls und Panzer approach in this so-called key visual for Princess Principal: Crown Handler. [Link]

Rent-A-Girlfriend

The anime's official website switched the main heroine to Ruka Sarashina. The entire website was rewritten from her perspective and there's a limited version of the "Kanokari Call" service. [Link]

Shonen Jump+

The online manga site was taken over by Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, including a new one-shot of Death Note drawn by Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo creator Yoshio Sawai. [Link]

Street Fighter V

The Street Fighter V characters now star in a cat-themed puzzle game.

[Link via Siliconera]

Tales of


The Tales of the Rays team presents the Tales of VS. 2 fighting game, coming to Android and iOS ... on December 15, 1995 (the launch date of Tales of Phantasia, the very first Tales of game). [Via Hachima Kikō]

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!

Uzaki really wants to hang out today, so she's taken over the official website. [Link]

Yuruyuri

The girls are reincarnated into another world. [Link]

Zombie Land Saga

The anime's Twitter account announced the movie "Zombies vs. Aliens" that will open this summer. The parody film will star character Kōtarō Tatsumi and Franchouchou idols 0-6. [Link]

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

Interest homepage / archives