Aimer's Theme Song For 3rd Heaven's Feel Film Tops Weekly Digital Single Sales

Oricon reported that Aimer 's newest single "Haru wa Yuku," the theme song of Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , topped Japan's weekly digital music single sales rankings. The single was released digitally on Wednesday and was downloaded 28,532 times. It marks the first time the singer has topped the digital music sales or streaming rankings.

In addition, Oricon reported that the physical single release "Haru wa Yuku/marie," also sold 31,000 copies, putting it third in Oricon's weekly physical single sales ranking. The single's a-side also includes the song "marie," which was the theme song for the "The Habsburg Dynasty" exhibition held in Tokyo from October 2019 to January 2020. The single is Aimer 's 18th, and her fourth to enter the top three for Oricon's weekly physical single sales rankings. It shipped in Japan on March 25.

The music video posted on Aimer 's official YouTube channel has accumulated over a million views in a week.

Aimer also performed the theme songs for the first two Heaven's Feel films, and Yuki Kajiura composed and produced all three films' theme songs.

Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy, will premiere in Japan on April 25 after originally being slated for March 28.

Source: Oricon via Otakomu