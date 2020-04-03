Official Gunpla for Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ships in June

The Games might be postponed, but the gunpla goes on

The Gundam series is getting two new gunpla models based on the iconic HG 1/144 RX-78-2 Gundam model: one with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic emblem, and the other with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic emblem. Although the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed this year due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the official licensed gunpla is still scheduled to come out in June this year with the "Tokyo 2020" branding.

Each gunpla will cost 1,200 yen (approximately US$11). They will come with Tokyo 2020 seals that can be attached to the right shoulder, torso, and pedestal.

Tokyo 2020-themed Haro models are also scheduled to release in June. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Emblem Haro and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Emblem Haro both cost 800 yen (approximately US$7) each.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, followed by the 2020 Summer Paralympics from August 25 to September 6. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed last week that the Games would be postponed for a year. The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee agreed that the event will keep the name "Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020."

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web