Toranoana, Melonbooks to Give All Proceeds from Comiket 98 Catalog Sales Back to Organizers

Event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Dojinshi shop chains Comic Toranoana and Melonbooks have announced that they will give all proceeds from the Comic Market ( Comiket ) 98 catalog sales to the Comic Market Committee. Although the event was canceled last week, the catalog will still go on sale on April 11 due to the fact that the catalog was already being printed and manufactured.

The catalog briefly became the bestselling book on Amazon Japan on Saturday after the Comic Market Committee asked people to purchase the catalog to support the event in the future.

Toranoana and Melonbooks are both offering bonus illustrations drawn by dojinshi artists and other goods for those who purchase or pre-order the catalog through their stores. Details about the bonuses can be found on their websites. (Toranoana) (Melonbooks)

The wristbands used as entry passes for the event will no longer go on sale on April 11, nor the DVD-ROM edition of the catalog originally slated on April 18.

The event was scheduled to take place at Tokyo Big Sight from May 2 to May 5. The committee already rescheduled the convention three months earlier than usual to accommodate the 2020 Summer Oympics.

The committee noted that it cannot confirm if the Tokyo Big Sight venue will be available this December, or in July and August of 2021, since the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed from this summer. "Plans for Comic Market 99 (Winter 2020) will be announced separately, once the schedule and venue have been confirmed."

Sources: J-Cast via Livedoor News, Hachima Kikō