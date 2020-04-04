Cosplayer Enako Appointed Cool Japan Ambassador

Professional cosplayer Enako announced on her Twitter account on Wednesday that she has been appointed a Cool Japan ambassador.

"I will do my utmost to spread the pop culture I love, as an ambassador and as a cosplayer !" she wrote.

In another tweet, she remarked that her goal for this year was to get employed by the country, and she didn't think that she would achieve it so quickly. "I still feel like I'm dreaming."

Enako is a top-tier cosplayer . She revealed on Abema TV in 2016 that she earns 300,000 to 400,000 yen (US$2,933-3,910) per stage event or over 1 million yen (US$9,776) a month. She's an official cosplayer for the Science Adventure series ( Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes ) and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , and voiced the narrator in the Otona no Bōguya-san short television anime.

" Cool Japan " is a program supported by the Japanese government and various companies that promotes modern Japanese culture such as anime and manga abroad. The program revolves around the premise that Japan's strength in business and international affairs lies in anime, manga, films, fashion, and other fields of Japanese arts and entertainment content. Last year, Pokémon voice actress Rica Matsumoto and Fairy Tail voice actress Aya Hirano were also appointed as Cool Japan ambassadors.

[Via Otakomu]