Evangelion Announces Escape Rooms Across Japan For June

The Evangelion series has announced an escape room for June with puzzle makers SCRAP . The "Escape from the Collapsing NERV" rooms will open in 11 cities in Japan starting from June 25.

Participants of this escape room will take on the role of NERV employees. You'll work with your teammates Shinji, Asuka, Rei, Mari, and Misato to escape from NERV as it crumbles. You'll communicate with Misato through transmitted messages and develop strategies to evade the Angels coming after you. The event will feature original voiced lines and illustrations.

Tickets for the Tokyo venue will go on sale from April 11, while tickets for the other venues will open from April 18. Members of SCRAP 's official fanclub are able to order their tickets early as of April 4. More details about tickets are available on the escape room's official website.

SCRAP venues in Tokyo, Kanagawa, and Osaka are currently closed until April 9 due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

