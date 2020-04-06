Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Accessories Will Surely Protect You From Ghosts

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun is getting its own money pouches and earrings based on the designs from the series. The accessories have the kanji for "seal" written on them, which will surely make them effective in warding off ghosts.

The pouches and earrings cost 1,650 yen (approximately US$15) each and will be made available through Animate physical branches and the Animate Costume Kan (ACOS)'s online store. The pouches will go on sale on July 3, while the earrings will go on sale on May 29.

The television anime adaptation of Iro Aida 's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga premiered in Japan on January 9. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

Source: Comic Natalie