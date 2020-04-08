Interest
One Piece Crew Tells You to Wash Your Hands

posted on by Kim Morrissy

The official English Twitter account for One Piece posted an English-subtitled version of a short video from the Straw Hat crew telling viewers to wash their hands and get a proper sleep every night in order to stay healthy.

The video was first broadcast on Fuji Television on March 16 in order to spread awareness about the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition to washing one's hands thoroughly, the World Health Organization recommends that members of the public maintain social distancing; avoid touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth; practice respiratory hygiene; and seek medical care early if you have fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Source: One Piece English Official Twitteraccount

